Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - Munezero, Mukandayisenga Win Phase Two

6 January 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Rwandan volleyball star Valentine Munezero and Benitha Mukandayisenga teamed up to claim the second phase of the national beach volleyball tour that concluded at King Fisher Resort Rwesero on Sunday, January 5.

The duo continued their domestic dominance by retaining their title in the women's category after beating Penelope Musabyimana and Amito Sharon in two sets 21-16, 21-11 in the final.

This marked their second consecutive trophy, two months after winning the first phase in November 2024, also in Rwesero, solidifying their position as the top women's pair in Rwandan beach volleyball.

Francoise Yankurije and Aliane Nirere took home the third place after dominating Iris Ndagijimana and Sande Meldinah in straight-set victory 21-16, 21-08.

The competition saw 22 teams, both men's and women's, battle for supremacy in a three-day tournament that culminated in memorable finals.

In men's category, Paul Akan and Koita Jahara delivered a masterful performance to secure the championship after overcoming Olivier Ntagengwa and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu in straight sets 21-15, 21-19 in a closely contested final.

In the battle for the third place, Mandela Nzirimo and Revis Niyikiza displayed resilience, defeating David Neeke and Jean Paul Muyisenge in a nail-biting match that ended 17-21, 21-17, 15-8 in favor of Nzirimo and Niyikiza.

The winners from each of men's and women's categories were awarded trophies and medals as symbols of their triumph on top of a cash prize of Rwf300,000.

The runners-up were awarded Rwf200,000 RWF and medals while duos who finished in third place were recognized with medals and Rwf100,000.

As an FIVB-recognized event, this tournament also awarded ranking points to players, further enhancing its prestige and competitiveness.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.