Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - Munezero, Mukandayisenga Win Phase Two

Rwandan volleyball star Valentine Munezero and Benitha Mukandayisenga teamed up to claim the second phase of the national beach volleyball tour that concluded at King Fisher Resort Rwesero on Sunday, January 5.

The duo continued their domestic dominance by retaining their title in the women's category after beating Penelope Musabyimana and Amito Sharon in two sets 21-16, 21-11 in the final.

This marked their second consecutive trophy, two months after winning the first phase in November 2024, also in Rwesero, solidifying their position as the top women's pair in Rwandan beach volleyball.

Francoise Yankurije and Aliane Nirere took home the third place after dominating Iris Ndagijimana and Sande Meldinah in straight-set victory 21-16, 21-08.

The competition saw 22 teams, both men's and women's, battle for supremacy in a three-day tournament that culminated in memorable finals.

In men's category, Paul Akan and Koita Jahara delivered a masterful performance to secure the championship after overcoming Olivier Ntagengwa and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu in straight sets 21-15, 21-19 in a closely contested final.

In the battle for the third place, Mandela Nzirimo and Revis Niyikiza displayed resilience, defeating David Neeke and Jean Paul Muyisenge in a nail-biting match that ended 17-21, 21-17, 15-8 in favor of Nzirimo and Niyikiza.

The winners from each of men's and women's categories were awarded trophies and medals as symbols of their triumph on top of a cash prize of Rwf300,000.

The runners-up were awarded Rwf200,000 RWF and medals while duos who finished in third place were recognized with medals and Rwf100,000.

As an FIVB-recognized event, this tournament also awarded ranking points to players, further enhancing its prestige and competitiveness.