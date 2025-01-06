Kenya: KPSEA Results to Be Released Today

6 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Parents and learners are set to receive grade 6 results for those who sat for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations.

In a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba advised parents and learners to check for the results on the schools' portals.

This comes as the Ministry of Education announced the disbursement of Sh48.4 billion to public schools as part of its commitment to providing free and compulsory basic education.

Ogamba confirmed that the funds are allocated across three categories - Free Primary Education: Sh4.13 billion, Free Day Junior School Education: S15.33 billion and Free Day Secondary School Education: Sh28.92 billion.

