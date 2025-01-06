Zimbabwe: Massive Infrastructural Development Set for Gweru - Council to Build 700 Housing Units and Two Primary Schools

THE City of Gweru has announced its 2025 plans, which will see 700 housing units undergoing construction, which is currently ongoing in Mkoba 21.

In addition, the local authority will facilitate building of two primary schools.

In a statement, Gweru Mayor, Martin Chivoko indicated that construction of the Mkoba 21 houses is aimed at reducing the shortages of accomodation in the provincial capital.

"The City of Gweru has also made progress in its housing development. In Mkoba 21, 700 stands are ready for construction, with some owners already building their homes.

"This development is expected to provide much-needed housing for the city's residents and help to alleviate the housing shortage.

"In addition to improving its water supply, the City of Gweru also plans to finalize the servicing of stands in Mkoba 21.

"This will enable residents to construct their homes and provide much-needed housing for the city's residents," said Chivoko.

In line with the housing developments taking place, the municipality is also set to invest in education, with plans to build two new primary schools in 2025.

"This investment will help to improve the city's education sector and provide better opportunities for its residents," said the premier.

Chivoko posited that the envisaged infrastructural developments will create employment for constructors, teachers, among other professionals, in the town.

"The city expects that this development will not only provide housing but also create employment opportunities for residents in the construction sector.

"The new schools will not only provide access to education but also create employment opportunities for teachers and other support staff," said Chivoko.

Also, the mayor promised installation of streetlights and fixing damaged robots in order to reduce the risk of road traffic accidents.

"The city also plans to invest in its infrastructure, with street lighting of major road corridors and the resuscitation of non-functional traffic lights being top priorities.

"This investment will help to improve the city's safety and reduce the risk of accidents. The improved street lighting will also enhance the city's aesthetic appeal, making it a more attractive place to live and visit," he said.