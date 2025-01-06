Zimbabwe: Man Bludgeons Wife to Death Before Commiting Suicide

6 January 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

POLICE in Masvingo are investigating a case in which a man assaulted his wife with a log leading to her death before committing suicide following a domestic dispute.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Basera are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder and suicide which occurred at Utete village, Chitsa, Gutu, Masvingo.

"On December 2, 2025, Raramai Dhewa (40) was found dead with multiple injuries all over the body in a kitchen hut. A blood-stained log was recovered at the scene.

"The victim's husband, Fungai Chitsale (46) was later found dead, hanging from a roof truss with a nylon rope in a two-bed roomed house," said Nyathi.

Meanwhile, police in Filabusi have launched a manhunt for six suspects for allegedly killing a village bully in Nkankezi.

The wanted persons were identified as Zenzo Moyo (32), Ayanda Moyo (30), Nqobizita Moyo (34), Senly Moyo (29), Paul Ndlovu (36) and Donald Sibanda (30), who are being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on December 3, 2025, at Village 16 B, Nkankezi.

The suspects attacked the victim, Talent Hlongwane (29) with spears, axes and machetes after allegedly accusing him of being a bully.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

