Somalia: Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre Inaugurates Daarul Iftaa Center for Religious Fatwa Services in Mogadishu

6 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has today officially inaugurated the Daarul Iftaa center at the Somali Scholars Council headquarters in the capital Mogadishu.

The newly established center is dedicated to providing essential religious guidance, particularly in issuing fatwas (religious edicts), to meet the spiritual needs of the Somali people.

In his speech during the inauguration, Prime Minister Barre emphasized the importance of the center, underscoring the Somali people's deep commitment to their faith.

He noted that religious scholars have historically played a crucial role in guiding the community, and the establishment of the Daarul Iftaa center responds to the growing demand for religious enlightenment and guidance.

"The Daarul Iftaa center is one of the most important projects for the Somali people. I am confident that it will contribute significantly to the unity and well-being of the Somali nation," said Prime Minister Hamza.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs for their efforts in making the center a reality. He highlighted that the project was completed through local collaboration, without any external funding or foreign aid.

This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening religious services in Somalia and promoting unity within the community.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.