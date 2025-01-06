Somalia: Sodma Commisioner Meets With UN Deputy Special Representative to Address Drought Crisis and Humanitarian Response

6 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahmoud Macallin Abdulle, recently held a crucial meeting with George Conway, the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations in Somalia.

Conway was leading a delegation of senior officials from various UN agencies, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The primary focus of the meeting was the ongoing drought crisis affecting Somalia and the development of response plans to address humanitarian needs in 2025.

Both parties discussed strategies to enhance collaboration between humanitarian organizations and the SoDMA to ensure an efficient and unified response to the country's pressing needs.

Furthermore, the discussions included plans to organize a major conference aimed at raising financial support for those affected by the drought and other ongoing crises in Somalia. This initiative is expected to play a key role in mobilizing resources for the affected communities and reinforcing international support for the country's recovery efforts.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for continued cooperation and collective action in the face of the worsening humanitarian situation in Somalia.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.