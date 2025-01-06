Kenya: SBM Bank Rolls Out Sustainability Card to Promote Marine Conservation

Nairobi — SBM Bank has introduced a sustainability-themed card featuring imagery of a sea turtle to raise awareness about the importance of improving waste management along Kenya's coastlines.

The bank also participated in a beach clean-up exercise in Diani, aimed at reducing marine debris and promoting the well-being of coastal ecosystems and communities.

Speaking during the event, SBM Bank's Pwani Regional Manager, Anthony Muchoki, highlighted the importance of preserving marine ecosystems and the role of beach clean-ups in supporting the blue economy.

"The ocean is a critical asset to the blue economy and preserving it is vital for marine life and the communities that depend on it," said Muchoki.

The clean-up, held from Maji Boutique Hotel to Kongo River Beach, concluded with the unveiling of a turtle-shaped waste plastic deposit structure at Kongo River Beach.

The event was organized in partnership with Diani Turtle Watch, a conservation group working to protect turtles from threats such as habitat destruction and poaching.

Efforts by the initiative have led to over 441 turtle hatchlings, with additional support including equipment donations and the adoption of turtle nests to enhance conservation activities.

In a similar exercise last year, 79 kilograms of waste were collected in partnership with Diani Turtle Watch.