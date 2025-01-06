Kenya: SBM Bank Rolls Out Sustainability Card to Promote Marine Conservation

6 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — SBM Bank has introduced a sustainability-themed card featuring imagery of a sea turtle to raise awareness about the importance of improving waste management along Kenya's coastlines.

The bank also participated in a beach clean-up exercise in Diani, aimed at reducing marine debris and promoting the well-being of coastal ecosystems and communities.

Speaking during the event, SBM Bank's Pwani Regional Manager, Anthony Muchoki, highlighted the importance of preserving marine ecosystems and the role of beach clean-ups in supporting the blue economy.

"The ocean is a critical asset to the blue economy and preserving it is vital for marine life and the communities that depend on it," said Muchoki.

The clean-up, held from Maji Boutique Hotel to Kongo River Beach, concluded with the unveiling of a turtle-shaped waste plastic deposit structure at Kongo River Beach.

The event was organized in partnership with Diani Turtle Watch, a conservation group working to protect turtles from threats such as habitat destruction and poaching.

Efforts by the initiative have led to over 441 turtle hatchlings, with additional support including equipment donations and the adoption of turtle nests to enhance conservation activities.

In a similar exercise last year, 79 kilograms of waste were collected in partnership with Diani Turtle Watch.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.