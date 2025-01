Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shared holiday gifts with low income staff members of the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) and orphaned children the PMO is helping to raise.

Ethiopian Christians across the nation will be celebrating Christmas (Genna), the birth of Jesus Christ colorfully.

The Ethiopian Christmas, also called Genna, is celebrated on 7 January (Tahsas 29 in the Ethiopian calendar) as the day of Jesus' birth.