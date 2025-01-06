Ethiopia: PM Abiy Expresses Condolences Over Death of Veteran Politician Bulcha Demeksa

6 January 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended condolences over the death of the veteran Ethiopian politician Bulcha Demeksa.

Bulcha Demeksa, a former member of the House of People's Representatives and the founder of the Oromo Federalist Democratic Movement, has died.

Prime Minister Abiy highlighted Bulcha's commitment to serving both his nation and the African continent.

In a message shared on social media, the Prime Minister was saddened by the death of Bulcha Demeksa.

He characterized Bulcha as a principled individual who openly articulated his beliefs and was devoted to fostering unity among people.

The Prime Minister also described the loss of such strong elders as a significant loss for the nation.

