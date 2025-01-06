Southern Africa: SADC Holds Organ Troika Summit On the Post-Election Political and Security Situation in the Republic of Mozambique

press release

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) held a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organ Troika on 05 January 2025 to discuss the Post-Election Political and Security Situation in the Republic of Mozambique.

The Summit was chaired by Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, in her capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. The Summit was also attended by His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia and Outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. Honourable Nancy Gladys Tembo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malawi, represented the Incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi.

The Summit was also attended by Honourable Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO), Ministers from the SADC Organ Troika Member States, namely Malawi, United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia; and the Executive Secretary of SADC His Excellency Mr. Elias M. Magosi.

In her opening statement, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ, Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, underscored that the SADC region could not afford to ignore what is happening in the Republic of Mozambique, especially when it directly impacts the socio-economic fabric of the entire SADC region.

In his contribution Outgoing Chairperson of the Organ, His Excellency President Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia highlighted that the political and security situation in Mozambique is not only affecting the people of Mozambique but also hindering regional trade in critical sectors like energy and transport. He underscored the need for the SADC Community to firmly support interventions aimed at restoring peace and stability in Mozambique through collective action in promoting regional security and cooperation.

The Executive Secretary of SADC, His Excellency Mr. Elias M. Magosi reiterated SADC's solidarity with the people of Mozambique in the spirit of unity and cooperation to pave the way for the people of Mozambique to return to a normal life of peace and prosperity.

The Summit noted with concern the deteriorating post-election political and security situation in the Republic of Mozambique, including the socio-economic impact in the country and the adverse effects on the supply chains of essential commodities.

The Summit mandated the SADC Panel of Elders, supported by the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) Troika Member States, namely Malawi, Zambia and the United Republic of Tanzania, and the SADC Secretariat, to engage with the Government of Mozambique and key leaders of the opposition on the post-election environment in Mozambique, and report to the Chairperson of the SADC Organ by 15 January 2025.

The Summit directed the Inter-state Defence and Security Committee to propose measures to protect the regional trade routes, humanitarian corridors, and energy supplies while finding solutions to the political and security challenges in the Republic of Mozambique.

The Summit commended the Chairperson of the SADC Organ, Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, for convening the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit on the post-election political and security situation in the Republic of Mozambique and for her leadership in galvanising regional efforts towards the attainment of lasting peace and security in the SADC region.