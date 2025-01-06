Sudan: Joint Force Arrests Individuals Close to Militia Leadership, Cuts Off Logistical Military Supplies in Desert Axis

6 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El-Fashir — The Joint Force of the Armed Struggle Movements has succeeded in cutting off the road to logistic military supplies in the Sudanese-Libyan-Chadian border triangle that were on their way to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The Joint Force announced the arrest of individuals close to the rebel militia leadership. It revealed that the supplies included advanced weapons, ammunition, food supplies, and car fuel.

The Joint Force confirmed, according to a statement issued by its media office on Sunday evening, that it will not tolerate the entry of any weapons to the militia through the desert hub, or any other routes. It said that its forces have been closely monitoring the Sudanese-Libyan-Chadian border, and all areas where its forces are present.

