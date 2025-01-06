Sudan: Beja Congress Praises Efforts of Countries Supporting Sudan

Port-Sudan — The leader of the Beja Congress, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, has praised the stances of all the countries that supported Sudan under the conditions facing the country.

This came in an address given by Musa Mohammed at the press conference held by the party on Sunday, in the presence of a large number of leaders headed by the leader Sheba Dirar at the Marina Hotel in Port-Sudan regarding (the political situation and briefing about the party's military force's preparations).

He said that there must be a comprehensive dialogue that leads to stability in the security, political, economic and social situations and that local efforts must be combined to achieve the citizens' aspirations for a stable life.

Musa pointed out that the current stage requires a comprehensive dialogue that includes all segments of society so that we can come up with outcomes that contribute to uniting Sudan mending the social fabric

He said that standing alongside the Armed Forces is important in order to consolidate the Sudanese state, enumerating the advantages achieved by the Eastern Sudan Agreement in achieving balanced development in all the eastern localities.

He pointed out that the next stage will witness the reorganization and revitalization of the work of the Beja Congress Party.

The Executive Director of the Eastern Sudan Reconstruction Fund referred to the Fund's efforts in the field of electricity, which included more than 600 villages that were financed by the project, and there are generating stations, some of which are operating and others are out of service due to the circumstances that the Fund went through.

Musa said that there are three roads with a completion rate of 62%, and there are bridges that were finally delivered after their completion, and some of them were not completed due to the lack of funding since the Corona period and the fall of the previous regime, in addition to the lack of commitment of the Ministry of Finance during the transitional government.