Sudan: Al-Hilal Secures Qualification to Quarter-Finals of CAF Champions League

5 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Nouakchott — Al-Hilal achieved a valuable draw on Sunday evening, thus officially securing qualification to the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League.

Al-Hilal drew with its guest Mouloudia of Algiers with one goal for each team in the fourth round of the group stage of the CAF Champions League to be the first to qualify.

The Mouloudia of Algiers scored the lead goal in the first half, and Al Hilal achieved the equalizer in the second half of the second half, and the goal was scored by Jean Claude after dribbling and a kick from outside the 18-yard line.

The match was held at the Sheikha Bedia Stadium in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott.

