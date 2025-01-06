Uganda: Maj Gen Don Nabasa Appointed New Joint Staff Policy and Strategy in the UPDF

Maj Gen Don Nabasa has been the UPDF third infantry division commander.

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Major General Don Nabasa as the new Joint Staff Policy and Strategy at the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs/UPDF Headquarters.

The announcement marks a significant shift in leadership, with General Nabasa replacing Major General Bob Ogik, who has been reassigned as Defense Attaché in Turkey.

In the same reshuffle, Brigadier General Wilberforce Sserunkuma, previously the Deputy Commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, has been promoted to take over as the new Division Commander.

Colonel Allan Kyangungu, the Brigade Commander of the 407 Brigade in Nakapiripirit, assumes the role of Deputy Commander of the 3rd Infantry Division.

The handover ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant General Muhanga Kayanja, Commander of the Land Forces, and was attended by several leaders from the Karamoja region.

Leaders from Karamoja commended Major General Nabasa for his exemplary leadership during his tenure as the Commander of the third Infantry Division.

Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Peter Lokeris, lauded Nabasa for implementing the president's directives to secure the region, particularly in protecting porous borders and curbing the proliferation of firearms from Kenya and South Sudan.

"General Nabasa followed the president's guidance in ensuring Karamoja's security, and his efforts have left a lasting impact," Lokeris said.

The Chairman of the Karamoja Parliamentary Group, Remigio Achia, congratulated General Nabasa on his new appointment and praised his close collaboration with leaders and stakeholders in pacifying Karamoja.

"We urge the incoming commanders to emulate General Nabasa's commitment to community engagement and peacebuilding," Achia added.

Since taking over the third Infantry Division in May 2023, General Nabasa focused on disarming Karamojong youth, securing borders, and engaging the community in dialogue about the benefits of disarmament.

His tenure is remembered for prioritizing voluntary disarmament over forceful methods, encouraging amnesty for those surrendering firearms.

General Nabasa also worked closely with the Police, the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, ISO operatives, Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), District Internal Security Officers (DISOs), and local peace committees to combat cattle raids and enhance regional stability.

His collaborative approach earned him respect among community leaders and set a standard for military operations in Karamoja.

As Brigadier General Sserunkuma and Colonel Kyangungu assume their new roles, local leaders have urged them to continue the momentum set by General Nabasa.

Their immediate focus will include maintaining security, preventing cross-border arms smuggling, and deepening community engagement.

The appointments shows the president's commitment to fostering stability and addressing security challenges in the region while positioning experienced leaders for strategic roles in national defense.