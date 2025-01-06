Uganda: Kasese Volleyball Open Kicks Off

The Kasese Volleyball Open has officially commenced, bringing together an impressive lineup of teams from across Western Uganda.

This two-day competition, hosted in Kasese, features participants from districts such as Mbarara, Bushenyi, Fort Portal, and beyond.

The event promises to be a vibrant showcase of volleyball talent, attracting players and fans alike to celebrate the sport's growing popularity in the region.

The tournament includes men's teams, women's teams, and corporate teams.

Some of the men's teams confirmed for the event include Kasese Mun VC, Bwera VC, Hima VC, Wazei VC, Rwenzori VC, Kagando VC, Elders, Mitooma Police, Buhunga VC, Generation VC, Mwenge VC, Ibanda VC, Bushenyi Holiday Makers, and St. Benedicts.

In the women's category, teams such as KMVC Women, Ishaka Women, Vixens VC, Team Vibez, St. Elizabeth Hawks, Doves, and Mbaine Alex will be competing for top honors. Additionally, the corporate category will see teams from Rukungiri, Shadows, and Kasese battle it out for bragging rights.

Speaking during the tournament's opening ceremony, Ronald Kizza , a senior volleyball player, emphasized the importance of the Kasese Volleyball Open in promoting talent among young boys and girls during the holiday season.

"This tournament is held annually to provide an opportunity for young players to showcase their skills and develop their potential. It's more than just competition it's about mentorship and inspiration," he noted.

The competition has garnered praise for fostering a sense of community and encouraging youth to pursue sports as a productive activity during their free time.

By involving corporate teams, the event also highlights the inclusive nature of volleyball, bridging the gap between professional players and amateurs.

With strong contenders like Kasese Mun VC and Bushenyi Holiday Makers, the men's category is expected to deliver intense matches.

The women's matches feature emerging teams like Doves and Team vybes

The inclusion of corporate teams adds a unique dimension to the competition.