Uganda: Namayingo Leaders Hail PDM's Impact On Poverty Eradication

Leaders in Namayingo say PDM is showing great impact.

Namayingo District leaders have expressed confidence that the Parish Development Model (PDM) is significantly impacting households, lifting thousands out of poverty.

This optimism follows reports of steady progress by 80% of the 10,351 beneficiaries who have received funding under the program.

The PDM, a government initiative aimed at driving economic transformation at the grassroots level, has been a lifeline for small-scale entrepreneurs in Namayingo.

Beneficiaries have utilized the funds to establish and expand enterprises, particularly in poultry farming, which has become a thriving sector in the district.

Isma Kisabira, one of the beneficiaries, shared his journey of transforming a one million shilling grant into a sustainable business.

"I used the funds to purchase 50 birds. Over time, I have grown the business, and now I have over 200 birds. This project has improved my family's welfare, including paying school fees for my children," he explained.

Kisabira also appealed to the government to increase funding to enable further expansion.

Similarly, Easter Fatuma a mother of three has turned her investment of shs1 million into a thriving poultry business. Starting with 100 birds, her venture now boasts over 300 birds.

"I encourage my colleagues to use the funds for the intended purpose. If you chose poultry, stick to it, it will benefit you," she advised.

Crop farmers have also made notable progress despite challenges posed by unpredictable weather patterns.

John Bwire, a beneficiary engaged in tomato farming, revealed that his small quarter-acre garden consistently produces tons of tomatoes, boosting his household income.

According to Dr. Stephen Batwala, the Namayingo District Production Officer who doubles us district PDM focal person, the district has received shs10.3 billion since the PDM program's inception.

These funds have been effectively allocated to empower over 10,000 households.

"The beneficiaries are earning huge from the program. Their success stories are a testament to the transformative potential of PDM," Dr. Batwala noted.

Retired Lt. Kibriah Hambako, Senior Presidential Advisor on Mobilization, emphasized the program's role in reducing poverty nationwide.

With success stories emerging across the country, there is growing hope that the PDM will help Uganda achieve its poverty alleviation goals.

As Namayingo District continues to embrace the PDM, local leaders and beneficiaries are optimistic that the initiative will bring sustained economic transformation to the community, empowering households and fostering a brighter future for all.