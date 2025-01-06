Uganda: Karamoja's Ethur Ethnic Group Holds Historic Assembly to Revive Cultural Heritage

Ethur is one of the many ethnic groups in Karamoja.

The Ethur ethnic group of Abim District have ushered in the New Year with a pledge to revive and promote their cultural heritage.

In a significant gathering termed Athuko Ke'thur (loosely translated as "The Gathering of Ethur People"), elders from the popular clans convened in Abim Town to chart a way forward for their cultural, social, and economic development.

The meeting, held at Abim Secondary School, was opened by Mzee Jackson Ayen, Chairman of the Ethur Elders Council.

The event brought together political leaders, cultural figures, and community stakeholders. Among the notable attendees were Abim Woman MP Janet Akech, Labwor County MP Jimbricky Norman Ochero, and Abim District Chairman Johnny Ariko.

Peter Adei, the Cultural Leader for Karamoja, graced the ceremony and urged the Ethur people to embrace their traditions and maintain their cultural practices.

"The President recognizes and values cultural institutions, and I encourage the people of Abim to continue practicing and preserving their culture," he said.

The Chairman of the organizing committee, retired Commissioner Francis Lowoth Okori, described the assembly as a stepping stone for future engagements.

"This assembly was intentionally small to ensure it was manageable, but in the future, we aim for it to be bigger and more inclusive," Okori noted .

Participants agreed to institutionalize Athuko Ke'thur as an annual event every December.

A report summarizing the discussions and recommendations will be shared with government institutions, NGOs, and the private sector to garner broader support.

The assembly featured presentations on critical issues, including the history and culture of the Ethur people, security, and land management.

Obin Engorok, author of the history of Ethur and proprietor of Karibu Hotel presented on the Ethur people's history and chiefdom. He called for the development of a cultural site for the Ethur people.

Sam Okello, former LCV Chair, discussed land management issues, emphasizing sustainable land use.

Retired Col. Paul Omara addressed security challenges and strategies for ensuring safety in the region.

The political leaders in attendance praised the initiative and urged the Ethur people to remain united in preserving their heritage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Cultural revival is a key step towards building a cohesive and progressive community," said MP Hon. Jimbricky Norman Ochero.

Organizers and participants expressed optimism about the assembly's potential to foster unity and provide solutions to the community's challenges.

"This is the beginning of something great. We are committed to ensuring the Ethur people's culture thrives," concluded Chairman Okori.

The Ethur assembly sets a precedent for future gatherings. It has demonstrated the community's commitment to cultural preservation and socio-economic progress.