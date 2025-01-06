Uganda: Experts Present Blue Print for Transforming Busoga to Kyabazinga

The experts presented the blue print to Kyabazinga.

Public servants and experts hailing from Busoga subregion convened at the Igenge Palace in Jinja City to present their development plans to Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV.

The engagement, attended by Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi, aimed to address pressing challenges and outline strategies to improve the lives of Basoga and develop the region.

The Kyabazinga appreciated the public officers' efforts and pledged to make such engagements an annual event to enhance collaboration.

He called for collective action to address critical issues such as teenage pregnancies, early marriages, food insecurity, high school dropout rates, and poverty.

"Some of the major challenges at the moment include teenage pregnancies, early marriages, food insecurity, high school dropout rates, and poverty. I ask you to collaborate with the Kingdom to find solutions for these challenges," Kyabazinga Nadiope IV urged.

The Katukiro of Busoga, Dr. Joseph Muvawala, and his deputy, Alhaji Osman Noor, praised the government workers for their commitment.

Dr. Muvawala emphasized the responsibility of every individual to drive development.

"Each of you here has a responsibility to develop your home, school, and family and to be the example we need for the development of Busoga," he said.

Alhaji Osman Noor highlighted the establishment of the Kyabazinga Initiatives and the Inhebantu Development Foundation to supplement government efforts.

"These initiatives aim to address the root causes of the region's poor development indicators" he said

Dr. Aggrey Kibenge, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development and chairperson of the Busoga Public Officers Forum, outlined four key areas of focus including poverty eradication by targeting all demographic groups, including the elderly, youth, men, and women, to uplift living conditions.

Others are fighting Malaria by addressing the region's high malaria prevalence, which drains family incomes and contributes to stunted growth among children, promoting sports by leveraging sports as a tool for community engagement and youth development and developmental initiatives like empowering communities through tailored projects to foster holistic growth.

Dr. Hamis Mugendawala of the National Planning Authority revealed that Busoga's poverty rate stands at 30%, significantly higher than the national average of 23%.

"A lot needs to be done to change the status quo," he remarked.

Prof. Waiswa Kyobe, head of the Busoga Health Forum, emphasized the urgent need to combat malaria, noting that the average household treats malaria 48 times a year.

"This has a serious toll on incomes and contributes to stunted growth, which affects children's academic performance," he said.

Dr. Kibenge also urged elites from Busoga to support their families in rural areas, citing the abandonment of elderly parents as a growing concern.

"One of the biggest problems is abandoning our elders to suffer in poverty in villages, yet we sleep in bungalows," he noted.

The meeting was graced by prominent figures, including State Minister for Agriculture Fred Kyakulaga, newly appointed KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki, her deputy Benon Kigenyi, and other dignitaries.

As the session concluded, the Kyabazinga reiterated his commitment to fostering unity and collaboration to transform Busoga.

"Together, we can address these challenges and secure a brighter future for our people," he said.