Uganda: Government Refutes Claims of Vendor Exodus At Mbarara Central Market

Government says Mbarara central market still has vendors.

The government has dismissed claims that vendors have abandoned Mbarara Central Market, noting that it is fully occupied and thriving.

The clarification was made by Ben Kumumanya, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, during an inspection of Mbarara and Kabale Central Markets as part of an appraisal of the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme (MATIP).

The inspection followed a media report alleging that vendors had shunned the new multi-billion-shilling markets constructed under MATIP.

However, Kumumanya found both markets fully operational, even during the festive season. Mbarara Central Market accommodates 1,403 vendors, while Kabale Central Market houses 1,451 vendors.

Kumumanya emphasized that all markets built under MATIP I and II are fully functional across the country. Soroti Main Market hosts 2,032 vendors, Arua Main Market 3,836, Kitgum Central Market 2,058, and Masaka Central Market 850.

Other operational markets include Kitooro Central Market in Entebbe with 1,327 vendors, Kasese Central Market with 1,070, and Tororo Central Market with 1,320 vendors.

The Permanent Secretary highlighted the transformative impact of these markets on local communities, noting their significant contribution to local governments' revenue collection. Soroti District's market revenue, for instance, surged from Shs 30 million to Shs 300 million annually, while Mbarara Central Market generated Shs 1.25 billion between January and February 2024.

According to the Ministry's spokesperson, Joyce Babirye, the markets have created numerous employment opportunities for youth, women, produce suppliers, traders, and other stakeholders.

In Soroti City, 20% of the jobs created under MATIP are held by women.

Babirye added that the markets have improved working conditions by providing better drainage systems, clean water, sanitation facilities, electricity, and parking spaces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The inclusion of agro-processing facilities and storage units has also enhanced the quality of produce and other goods.

Each market features a police post to ensure security.

Babirye reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring these markets fulfill their purpose of promoting economic growth and improving livelihoods.

She urged vendors and stakeholders to fully utilize the facilities.