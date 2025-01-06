Sudan: TSC President Meets Mima Tribe's Delegation

5 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met on Sunday with the delegation of the Mima tribe in North Darfur State, headed by Sultan Siddig Adam Abdullah, Sultan of the Mima tribe, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Native Administrations in Sudan.

The Sultan of the Mima tribe announced, in a press statement, their support and standing with the armed forces and other regular forces in support of the battle of dignity and to preserve the unity and sovereignty of Sudan, stressing the importance of unifying the national ranks in support of patriotic issues to overcome the challenges facing the country, stressing importance of supporting the armed forces in their war against the rebel terrorist militia.

Sultan Siddig hoped that security, stability and peace will be achieved in Sudan, noting that the Mima tribe is a unique model of peaceful coexistence and mending the social fabric among all components.

