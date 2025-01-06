Sudan: Joint Force Denies Any Relation With Issuing a Statement About Carrying Out Air Strikes On RSF Militia in Kulbus

El-Fashir — The Joint Force of the Armed Struggle Movements strongly denied the authenticity of the statement attributed to it by the West Darfur Hub, issued in the name of Captain Abdul-Hamid Abdullah (Richard), regarding the air strikes on the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Kulbus Locality in West Darfur State, stressing, according to its statement issued in the name of the official spokesman of the Joint Force, Lt. Col. Ahmed Hussein Mustafa, that this statement is completely false and has any relation with the alleged statement. It added that it did not issue any statement regarding the (Eagles of the Air) or alleged operations in Kulbus.

The Joint Force strongly condemned the use of its name to promote misleading information, describing the statement as fabricated by sources of the RSF militia and its political allies, renewing its commitment to its principles and values to continue its battle with honor to protect the homeland and citizens without paying attention to those desperate propaganda campaigns, calling at the same time on the people and the media to verify the accuracy of any statement or news attributed to it. The Joi nt Force stressed the need to rely on the statements issued by its official spokesman, Lt. Col. Ahmed Hussein Mustafa only and that published on the official pages of the Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements on "X", previously, Twitter, and Facebook platforms.