Somalia: Ex-President Farmaajo Commends Puntland Security Forces for Successful Operations Against Al-Shabaab

The former President of Federal Government of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has Commended the Puntland Security Forces for Successful Operations Against Al-Shabaab in Bari region

The former president expressed his optimism about the progress made by the regional forces and urged the Federal Government of Somalia to provide necessary support to continue the fight against the militants.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Farmaajo praised the determination and professionalism shown by the Puntland forces, emphasizing their significant role in weakening the insurgent group's operations in the region.

He acknowledged the strategic importance of Puntland's security efforts in contributing to the broader national fight against terrorism and extremism in Somalia.

"The Puntland security forces have demonstrated exceptional commitment and courage in their ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab," Farmaajo said. "These efforts are crucial to the stability and security of the region and the entire country. I am confident that with continued efforts, we will see the dismantling of Al-Shabaab's infrastructure and operations."

The former president also highlighted the importance of a unified approach in the fight against terrorism, noting that the Federal Government of Somalia must support Puntland's operations to ensure the success of this mission. Farmaajo called for stronger coordination between the federal government and regional states to enhance the effectiveness of counter-terrorism operations across the country.

Puntland has been at the forefront of combating Al-Shabaab in Somalia, launching a series of operations aimed at clearing out insurgent strongholds and disrupting their supply chains. These efforts have been credited with weakening Al-Shabaab's hold on key territories and curbing their ability to conduct large-scale attacks.

Farmaajo's statement further emphasized the need for increased resources, both financial and logistical, to ensure the ongoing success of the operations. He urged the Federal Government to provide the necessary support, including military aid, training, and intelligence-sharing, to enhance Puntland's security forces' capacity to tackle the militants.

"Somalia's victory over Al-Shabaab will only be achieved through unity, cooperation, and the unwavering commitment of all security forces, both federal and regional," Farmaajo concluded.

The ongoing operations in Puntland are seen as a critical step in the larger strategy to dismantle Al-Shabaab and restore peace and stability to Somalia. Experts believe that sustained pressure on the insurgents, coupled with international support, is essential to achieving long-term security and development in the country.