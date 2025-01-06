Rwandan Duo Lands Basketball Scholarships to France

Two Rwandan basketball prospects Brigitte Nibishaka and Rebecca Cyuzuzo have secured full scholarships to continue their basketball development at the Tango Bourges Basket (TBB) Academy in France.

Their selection follows an impressive performance while representing Rwanda at the U18 Africa Basketball Championship that took place in Pretoria, South Africa, in September 2024.

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) nominated Nibishaka and Cyuzuzo to pursue academic and basketball training opportunities in France, aiming to further their skills and education.

Nibishaka, 19, stands out among Rwanda's most promising talents. She was named the top scorer of the regular season of the national women's basketball league where she amassed 501 points, leading Groupe Scolaire Marie Reine de Rwaza to a fourth-place finish in the playoffs.

Her exceptional performance also earned her the MVP award for the 2024 season.

Cyuzuzo,18, who plays as a center for the Hoops Rwanda, was instrumental in the national team's performance at the 2024 U18 Women's Afrobasket. Her contributions on and off the court demonstrated her potential to compete at higher levels.

FERWABA has an existing collaboration with Tango Bourges Basket which aims to elevate the standards of basketball in Rwanda by integrating academic and athletic pathways. The partnership also focuses on capacity building for coaches and positioning Rwanda as a hub for women's basketball development in Africa.

The federation is currently finalizing visa arrangements for the players, who will depart for France as soon as the documents are ready.

Tango Bourges Basket, a club with a rich history in elite basketball competitions, is renowned for nurturing talent. The academy will not only enhance the skills of Rwandan players and coaches but also provide opportunities for Rwandan athletes to compete on the global stage.

This initiative prepares Rwanda's top female basketball players for recruitment into senior teams and international leagues. The comprehensive training and academic opportunities at TBB ensure that these young athletes gain global recognition and attract attention from world-class teams.

TBB became the first French team to win a FIBA women's competition, claiming the 1995 Ronchetti Cup. Between 1995 and 2001, the club won three EuroLeague titles and six consecutive national championships.