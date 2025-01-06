Uganda: Rotary Club Extends Relief to Landslide Victims in Bunambutye

In a show of solidarity, Rotary Club District 9213 has contributed shs100 million in relief items to assist victims of the landslides in Bunambutye, Bulambuli District.

The aid, funded by the Rotary Foundation's Disaster Response Fund, is aimed at helping displaced families living in temporary shelters.

Rotary and Rotaract clubs of Mbale City, Mbale Metro, Elgon Maisha, Mbale, and other regional clubs have come together to provide support through the Rotary Foundation's Disaster Response Fund.

The Bunambutye Resettlement Camp, currently sheltering 97 families displaced by a recent landslide in Buluganya Subcounty, has become a key center for humanitarian aid.

These families have lost their homes, livelihoods, and loved ones, enduring severe trauma. Their challenges are further exacerbated by the hardships of living in temporary shelters without a source of income.

As part of Rotary's relief package, each family received essential supplies, including mattresses, blankets, bedsheets (for each family member) and key food items such as rice, sugar, and soap.

This contribution is part of the Rotary Foundation's broader disaster response efforts, which have allocated a total of USD 25,000 this year to assist those impacted by natural calamities.

Peter Damuzungu, Assistant Governor for Eastern Area represented the Rotary District Governor Anne Mpuutu during the aid handover.

Damuzungu highlighted the gesture as a "reflection of Rotary's global network and its unwavering dedication to serving humanity."

He urged fellow Rotarians to uphold the club's mission of service and solidarity, especially during times of crisis.

"To the disaster victims, you are not alone we stand with you and oledge to continue standing with you" he added

Rotary's intervention complements support from various corporate and humanitarian organizations, alongside ongoing assistance from the Ugandan government.

Significant contributions include state-of-the-art tents from UNICEF to house the displaced families, asirted relief items worth shs 50 million (11,000 pounds) from the Welsh government, and assistance from Sino Uganda.

The Welsh government, through its implementing partner Mount Elgon Tree Growing Enterprise (METGE), donated 200 blankets, 200 mats, 2 tons of sugar, 43 cartons of soap, 1,000 liters of liquid soap, 400 liters of cooking oil, 14 cartons of milk, 200 pairs of reusable pads, and 5 tons of rice.

George Michael Sikoyo the METGE Executive Director revealed ongoing Welsh Government funded intervention to restore the tree cover in the sub-region through supply of free tree seedlings to communities through satellite nurseries including Bunambutye central nursery which produces 90,000 seedlings per year aimed at supporting afforestation efforts in the resettlement area.

On the government side, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) continues to provide daily meals to the families at the camp, ensuring they receive essential sustenance.

President Museveni has offered shs 5 million for the dignified burial of individuals who perished in the landslide.

To date, shs210 million has been delivered to the families of the 42 recovered bodies.

Additionally, the president extended support of 20 cows to the families for the Christmas festivities.

The president also directed the Ministry of Finance to release shs 57 billion towards the eventual resettlement of landslide victims.

The combined efforts offer a glimmer of hope to the victims, helping them endure the challenges of displacement and begin the difficult road to recovery.