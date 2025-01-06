Uganda: Poaching Strains Relations Between Uwa, Kibale Communities

Kibale National Park, one of Uganda's prized biodiversity hubs, is a quiet but relentless battle that has been taking shape.

Poaching, fueled by economic struggles in surrounding communities, has become a thorn in the side of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

Despite tireless efforts to mitigate the crisis, the deep-seated reliance of locals on the forest for survival has created a complex web of conflict and cooperation.

Kibale National Park in Kabarole, under the Kibale Conservation Area, is bordered by the districts of Kyenjojo, Kasese, Bunyangabu, and Kamwenge.

For many residents, the park's forest offers more than its scenic beauty--it's a source of firewood, medicinal herbs, and food especially in the Mainaro area. This dependence, however, has fueled illegal activities such as poaching, which threaten the delicate ecosystem.

"From these same communities, poachers come. Managing this park without the support of the community is nearly impossible. But sadly, community conservation has not been easy," laments Rose Mutonyi, the Community Conservation Warden of Kibale National Park.

In Kibale, most poaching occurs on a small scale, with local hunters killing animals to supply meat for their families. Farmers may also kill animals to prevent them from raiding crops planted near the park boundaries.

The statistics paint a grim picture. In 2024 alone, over 50 cases of poaching were reported, and experts believe the real number is significantly higher.

Chimpanzees, buffaloes, and elephants are among the most targeted species, with their population at risk of being decimated.

John Justice Tibesigwa, the Chief Warden of the Kibale Conservation Area, explains the ongoing challenge.

"Illegal entries into the park are a major issue. Many people disguise themselves as collecting firewood but are either poachers themselves or enablers of poaching. And when they illegally enter the park and are notified, we arrest them and several individuals have been prosecuted and convicted," he said.

Between 2021 and 2023, UWA arrested over 3,000 individuals across Uganda for poaching and possession of wildlife products. Out of these, over 546 suspects were taken to court, resulting in 396 convictions. Yet, the arrests and convictions have done little to erase the animosity between UWA and the communities.

Despite the strained relations, UWA has devised strategies to mend fences and curb poaching. Among the key initiatives is the introduction of energy-efficient cooking stoves, which consume less firewood and reduce the need for residents to enter the forest.

"Cooking stoves have been one of our interventions to stop poaching. They help reduce pressure on the forest, as fewer people need to collect firewood," says Tibesigwa.

For residents like Scovia Mweteise from Kyakabuzi in Rurama Parish, the stoves have helped a lot.

"These stoves save firewood, reduce smoke, and allow me to prepare two meals faster," Mweteise shares.

In addition, UWA has engaged reformed poachers to help close the gaps in conservation.

"These same former poachers tell us where snares could be put or where poaching is always taking place and we close the gap and mitigate cases," said Mutonyi.

However, these efforts have not entirely bridged the gap. Many community members still view the forest as their rightful resource, and their resentment toward UWA remains palpable.

The demand for sustainable livelihoods persists, and without robust alternatives, the temptation to engage in illegal activities continues to loom.

Mutonyi emphasizes the need for collaboration. "We encourage the community to seek permission for anything they need from the park. Our doors are open. But we need them to work with us, not against us."

The struggle against poaching in Kibale National Park is emblematic of broader conservation challenges across Uganda. While UWA continues to champion innovative solutions, the fight for harmony between wildlife and people is far from over.

The park's future hinges not only on UWA's efforts but also on the willingness of surrounding communities to become stewards of the natural world. The question is whether the two can reconcile their differences for the greater good.

Poachers still roam the forest, and buffaloes, chimpanzees, and elephants remain in danger. But with continued dialogue, innovative interventions, and mutual commitment, there is hope that Kibale National Park can thrive once more as a haven for both wildlife and humanity.