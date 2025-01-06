Uganda: Kabale Town Locals Decry Rising Insecurity

Kabale town dwellers ask security to be heightened.

Residents of Kabale Municipality are raising alarm over increased security threats, with theft and violent crimes becoming prevalent.

Criminal activities particularly along poorly lit streets, have left residents and boda-boda riders fearing for their safety.

The situation is especially dire after 9PM, as people return home from work and social activities.

Locals say that organized gangs and motorcycle riders target unsuspecting individuals, with some criminals disguising themselves as boda-boda passengers to rob riders and in some cases, steal their motorcycles.

Boda-boda riders, including Brian Twijukye from Katuna stage and Caleb Ampurira from former taxi park stage, voiced their frustrations.

They highlighted the dangers of being attacked while working at night, often under the guise of carrying passengers.

"Many streetlights are not functional and this has triggered theft especially of motorcycles. We urge all boda to watch on one another to see how we can curb down on crime especially boda-boda theft," motorists say.

Both residents and boda-boda riders attribute the surge in crime to lack of police patrols and non-functional streetlights, which have created death spots that embolden criminals.

Fredrick Ndyamuhakyi resident described the growing challenges for businesses such as bars whose customers are often targeted on their way home.

Ndyamuhakyi also criticized the police for relaxing on night patrols and urged them to resume their duties.

"I recently witnessed someone being robbed near my work place. There are gangs including some boda-boda riders contributing to the insecurity in town.

"Most of the people snatching belongings from others are on motorcycles. "Ndyamuhakyi states.

Elly Maate the Kigezi police spokesperson acknowledged the issues and promised immediate action.

He however advised residents to avoid walking alone at night, steer clear pf dark spots, and always board motorcycles from designated stages.

He emphasized the importance of vigilance.