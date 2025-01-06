Uganda: Kampala's Garbage Continues to Spark Controversy

Locals and authorities in Buyala in Mpigi district where KCCA wants to dump garbage are up in arms over the move.

The storm continues to brew over the relocation of Kampala's garbage disposal site to Buyala, pitting the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) against the National Forestry Authority (NFA) and local residents.

Allegations of environmental degradation, illegal land acquisition, and lack of transparency have intensified the standoff.

The garbage problem in Kampala has reached a critical point, with uncollected waste choking the city.

However, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has expressed frustration over what he describes as a lack of political will to address the issue.

Lukwago claims that the Ministry for Kampala has sidelined the council in key decisions and withheld crucial details about the controversial relocation plan.

"This is yet another instance of undermining accountability and due process. The council has been kept in the dark while critical decisions are made," Lukwago stated.

On the other hand, Dan Nuweabine , the KCCA spokesperson has defended the relocation to Buyala, describing the process as transparent and lawful.

He explained that the landowner's consent was obtained, allowing temporary dumping operations while a long-term solution is developed.

"We have kept every concerned and relevant party including the Lord Mayor's office informed throughout this process. The procurement and relocation plans have been a public matter" Nuweabine emphasized.

He stated that the Buyala Land is a private land and not a government property which matter was backed up by all legal paperwork before they proceeded with procurement.

The National Forestry Authority has vehemently opposed the move, accusing KCCA of bypassing environmental regulations.

Aldon Walukamba, the Public Relations Manager, NFA warned that encroaching on the forest reserve would have devastating consequences for Uganda's already fragile ecosystem.

"KCCA's actions are illegal and pose a significant threat to the environment. We will not stand by as the Buto Buvuma forest reserve is destroyed, If they followed due process and the procurement was legal ,why are they dumping the garbage at three in the night," Walukamba asked.

Meanwhile, residents of Buto Buvuma, where the Buyala site is located, are up in arms, vowing to resist eviction.

They accuse the government of breaking its promise to protect the forest reserve for conservation and community projects.

"We were entrusted with this land for conservation and livelihoods. Turning it into a dumping ground would destroy our community and the environment," said the local council chairperson.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

" This government is meant to protect and prioritise it's citizens, why are they moving people to create space for garbage, Is it more important?" another local resident asked.

The waste management crisis has highlighted the urgent need for dialogue and sustainable solutions. As the debate rages, stakeholders are calling for an immediate government intervention to address the competing interests of environmental protection, urban development, and community welfare.

For now, the Buyala controversy remains a stark reminder of the challenges facing Kampala's waste management and governance structures.