Uganda: Kitagwenda Lc5 Chairman Asks Uwa to Speed Up Installation of Electric Fence Around Queen Elizabeth National Park

The Kitagwenda LC5 chairman says installation of an electric fence will protect locals from wild animals from the national park.

Kitagwenda District Chairperson, Ismail Mushemeza, has called on the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to fast-track the construction of an electric fence aimed at preventing wild animals from Queen Elizabeth National Park from destroying community gardens and plantations.

The appeal follows growing concerns from residents over persistent damage caused by elephants and other wildlife, leaving many households struggling to recover their livelihoods.

In September 2023, the government launched a 14-kilometer electric fence project worth shs 1.5 billion in Mahyoro Town Council.

However, Mushemeza revealed that only two kilometers of the fence have been completed to date, leaving communities vulnerable.

"While we appreciate the progress made so far, the slow pace of this project is deeply worrying. The residents are suffering, and their crops continue to be destroyed. We urge UWA to expedite the construction so that our people can finally get relief," Mushemeza told the Nile Post in an interview.

The most affected areas include Kanyabikyere, Kyendangara, Mahyoro, Kitonzi, Rwetuuma, Zambia, and Ryengoma. Crops such as maize, beans, and sweet potatoes have been devastated, leaving families without sufficient food or income.

Mushemeza emphasized the importance of the project for community safety and food security, adding, "This fence is not just about protecting crops; it is about restoring hope to our people. We cannot afford further delays."

Bashir Hangi, UWA's spokesperson, acknowledged the delays but assured the public that work is now progressing steadily.

"The delays were caused by constrained funding and challenges in procuring the synthetic poles, which we had to import. However, these issues have been resolved, and we are committed to completing the project as soon as possible," Hangi said.

The electric fence is expected to provide a long-term solution to human-wildlife conflict in the area, allowing residents to cultivate their land without fear of destruction.