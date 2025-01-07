Kenya: Nacada Arrests Traffickers, Seizes Drugs in Migori

Nairobi — A multi-agency operation spearheaded by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotic Unit (ANU), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and other law enforcement agencies, successfully dismantled an illicit drug and alcohol syndicate in Pandipieri area of Migori County.

During the operation, officers recovered 384 tariffs and 628 sticks of what is suspected to be marijuana.

21.5 liters of chang'aa, dry green plant material suspected to be cannabis (packed in two sacks and a basin), and two phones were also recovered. The tariffs were stored in a plastic water container.

Following the raid, additional intelligence led the team to a house within the Pandipieri area, suspected to be a hub for drug trafficking activities where two suspects were arrested.

A search of the premises yielded 40 tariffs and 230 sticks of what is suspected to be cannabis, as well as 1.5 liters of chang'aa, uncustomed cigarette packets, dry plant material suspected to be cannabis, and an improvised black smoking device.

Speaking on the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa commended the collaborative effort of the agencies involved.

"This successful operation highlights the strength of our multi-agency approach in combating the proliferation of illicit drugs and alcohol. We are determined to safeguard communities from the adverse effects of substance abuse," he said.

The CEO also emphasized NACADA's zero-tolerance stance on alcohol and drugs.

"We cannot allow our neighbourhoods to be overrun by the devastating consequences of drug abuse. These substances destroy lives, families, and the very fabric of our society," added Dr Omerikwa.

The seized items will undergo forensic analysis, and the suspects will face legal action as investigations continue.

The CEO further called on the public to play a proactive role in the fight against substance abuse.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We urge community members to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to authorities. Together, we can create a safer, healthier environment for all."

NACADA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the strict enforcement of laws against illicit drugs and alcohol, with the CEO reiterating, "This operation is a testament to our resolve to address this issue head-on. We will not relent in our efforts to protect our people and uphold the law."