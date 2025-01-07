Zimbabwe: Employee Killed At Trabablas Interchange Construction Site After Crane Collapse

A FATAL accident has claimed a life at the Trabablas Interchange construction site after a crane collapsed during de-erection operations.

In a statement, Tefoma Construction (Pvt) Ltd (Tefoma), expressed its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the unnamed deceased employee.

"Tefoma Construction (Pvt) Ltd (Tefoma) regrets to report a fatal injury following a mechanical failure during crane de-erection operations at the Trabablas Interchange project site on 6 January 2025.

"The board of directors and management extend their sincere condolences to the deceased's family, friends, and colleagues," reads the statement.

Tefoma Construction, said the incident was caused by a mechanical failure, which led to both the static tower crane and a mobile crane to collapse during the de-erection process.

"The incident occurred during the dismantling of a static tower crane by Manzlink (Pvt) Ltd (Manzlink), our contracted rigging specialist firm.

"The mechanical failure resulted in the collapse of both the static tower crane and the mobile crane being used for the de-erection process," the company said.

Tefoma, identified the deceased as an employee of Manzlink, and pledged to further investigate into the matter while supporting the bereaved family.

"The deceased was an employee of Manzlink, the specialist subcontracted company at the site. In cooperation with relevant authorities, a full investigation into the incident is currently underway.

"Tefoma has offered its full support and is working closely with Manzlink, the employer, and the deceased's family during this difficult time.

"The board of directors and management team remain committed to maintaining the highest safety standards across all our project sites."

The recently re-named Trabablas Interchange, which was previously known as Mbudzi roundabout, upon completion is expected to have gobbled US$88 million. Initially scheduled to be completed in 2024, the timelines have been further extended to 2025. Trabablas was President Emmerson Mnangagwa's wartime nickname.