Liberia: Uspogul President Assures Signing of CBA With SSAI in January 2025

Monrovia — The President of the Stevedores Section of the United Seamen, Ports, and General Workers Union of Liberia (USPOGUL), Mr. Adam Washington, has assured members that the long-awaited Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the union and the Shipping and Stevedoring Association of Liberia (SSAL) will be officially signed this January 2025.

On November 22, 2024, USPOGUL submitted a four-point demand in its proposed CBA to SSAL. The proposal primarily focused on reducing the current 12-hour shifts to a maximum of eight hours for workers, citing health risks such as back injuries, reproductive health issues, and premature aging.

Speaking on January 1, 2025, during the union's year-end ceremony at the D. Twe Sports Pitch on Bushrod Island, Mr. Washington disclosed that the agreement, initially scheduled for implementation by the end of 2024, encountered delays. He vowed that such setbacks would not recur.

"We deal directly with SSAL, while SSAL interacts with APM Terminals. Whether the delay stems from SSAL or APM Terminals, the union is fully prepared to finalize the agreement this time," Mr. Washington asserted.

He called on all stevedores to rally behind the leadership to ensure the agreement is signed promptly. "I urge all my stevedores to get ready and support the leadership so we can conclude the signing of the CBA by January 10."

The president highlighted the importance of the agreement, which includes a proposed US$10 wage increase for all unionized positions. He noted that wages have remained unchanged for three years, despite APM Terminals increasing its handling charges annually.

Additionally, the CBA proposal seeks to establish a standardized wage rate across all Liberian ports, regardless of whether they are operated by APM Terminals or the National Port Authority (NPA). "When we go to the market, there's no difference in the cost of fish or rice," Mr. Washington said.

The year-end celebration featured soccer matches among departmental teams. In the finals, Fisheries Vessel triumphed over Rice Vessel to claim the championship and a prize of L$20,000. Rice Vessel secured second place with a US$10,000 reward.

The event also saw the presence of notable figures, including USPOGUL President General Mr. Freeman Trokon Gueh, and SSAL executives Mr. Daniel F. Tolbert and Mr. Pokolo F. J. Anderson.

USPOGUL Secretary-General, Mr. Elijah D. Nyenkan, highlighted the purpose of the ceremony, describing it as an annual event aimed at fostering unity and planning for the year ahead. "This initiative allows members to reflect on past challenges and achievements while strategizing for the future," he said.

According to Mr. Nyenkan, the prizes awarded symbolize more than monetary value. "They represent unity, peace, and love among our members," he added.