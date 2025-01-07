Ethiopia: PM Abiy, First Lady Zinash Share Holiday Meal With Impoverished Sections of Society

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew have shared a holiday meal with elderly and impoverished sections of society at the National Palace today.

The meal sharing program, organized on the occasion of Ethiopian Charismas (Gena), was also accompanied by a tour to the renovated National Palace Museum.

Participants of the event expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy and First Lady Zinash for dedicating the holiday to the elderly and impoverished members of society, setting a commendable example for others to follow.

They also extended appreciation to the prime minister for the development activities being carried out aimed at benefiting the elders and impoverished communities expressing their joy for having the opportunity to visit the National Palace.