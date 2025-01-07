Ethiopia: PM Abiy, First Lady Zinash Share Holiday Meal With Impoverished Sections of Society

7 January 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew have shared a holiday meal with elderly and impoverished sections of society at the National Palace today.

The meal sharing program, organized on the occasion of Ethiopian Charismas (Gena), was also accompanied by a tour to the renovated National Palace Museum.

Participants of the event expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy and First Lady Zinash for dedicating the holiday to the elderly and impoverished members of society, setting a commendable example for others to follow.

They also extended appreciation to the prime minister for the development activities being carried out aimed at benefiting the elders and impoverished communities expressing their joy for having the opportunity to visit the National Palace.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.