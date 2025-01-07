Ethiopian Christmas Colorfully Celebrated in Lalibela, Unesco Heritage Site

7 January 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Christmas (Gena) is being celebrated in the historic city of Lalibela, a UNESCO inscribed heritage site, with a vibrant religious ceremony.

The celebration in Lalibela is marked by profound and traditional religious practices and attires.

The North Wollo Zone's Archbishop Abune Ermiyas along with other esteemed clergy, honored guests, and numerous local and international tourists are attending the ceremony.

Starting last night, the celebration, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, features hymns, songs, and traditional rituals.

Each year, the Christmas festival in Lalibela is celebrated not only for its profound religious significance but also for its vibrant appeal to tourists.

Christian faithful across Ethiopia are today celebrating Gena with religious and traditional values.

