Uganda: Self-Proclaimed Pastor Arrested Over Assault in Lira

Police in Lira City have arrested a 28-year-old self-proclaimed pastor and a manager to a local artist over assault and malicious damage of a vehicle.

Isaac Awio, popularly known as Awio Scrap Dealer, a self-proclaimed pastor and a resident of Obutowelo B Cell, Lira City West Division, was apprehended alongside his bouncer, Erick Odyeny, aged 28 after a viral video showing the duo waylaying the suspect along Obote Avenue in Lira City.

Police said preliminary findings indicate that the suspect, Awio, and six hired bouncers attacked a prominent local artist, Walter Ogwang, stage named Lil Square, on January 3, 2025.

A video circulating on social media platforms shows the group blocking the suspect's way along Obote Avenue in Lira City before having a physical altercation that ended in vandalising the artist's vehicle, a white Toyota Max 2 Grand registration number UAU 045Q.

North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson SP Jimmy Patrick Okema said the vehicle's windshield was smashed during the altercation followed by physical assaults.

"Police, led by the District Police Commander of Lira City CPS, closely followed this matter. Initial attempts to arrest the suspects were unsuccessful as they tried to escape by jumping over a fence at Glass Lounge," says the police spokesperson, SP Okema.

"We have since arrested Awio and his bouncer, Odyeny. They are currently being detained at Lira Central Police Station, while efforts are underway to apprehend the other bouncers who were seen damaging the vehicle belonging to the artist," he added.

The suspect, Awio, is a self-proclaimed Lira City-based pastor who gained fame last year shortly after his disappearance and reappearance in public. His reappearance saw him signing up to manage the suspect, Lil Square, a local musician in northern Uganda.

SP Okema condemned the attack, calling it an unacceptable act of violence.

"The Uganda Police Force strongly condemns the actions of Awio and his accomplices. We will thoroughly investigate this incident and ensure those responsible are held accountable. We appeal to the public to remain calm and cooperate with police as we resolve this matter," he said.

The incident comes in the wake of recent gang-related altercations by Ugandan musicians, attracting a police ban on the movement of musicians with more than five entourages.