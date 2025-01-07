Uganda Reaffirms Readiness to Handle Potential Disease Outbreak

7 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Henry Mugenyi

The Ministry of Health has assured the public of Uganda's preparedness to manage any potential cross-border disease outbreaks amidst global concerns over a new virus spreading in China.

Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, stated that the country has significantly improved its surveillance and response systems since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our experience with COVID-19 taught us valuable lessons. We have strengthened our capacity at all entry points, especially Entebbe International Airport, to monitor and detect any potential cases," Dr. Atwine emphasised.

The Ministry is closely monitoring developments surrounding the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China, which has overwhelmed healthcare systems. Dr. Atwine highlighted the Ministry's collaboration with international health organizations to ensure timely updates and effective responses.

As part of its preparedness measures, the Ministry has enhanced border surveillance, stocked essential medical supplies, and increased community health education to combat misinformation and panic.

Dr. Atwine also called on Ugandans to remain calm and vigilant. The Ministry has urged those with compromised immune systems to reconsider traveling to affected areas, particularly China, unless necessary.

