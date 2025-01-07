Kenya: Salamair to Start Sh16,788 Nairobi-Muscat Direct Flights in Feb

Nairobi — Omani low-cost airline SalamAir plans to enter the Nairobi-Muscat flight route next month with a one-way ticket costing from Sh16,788.

The airline, which will operate two weekly flights, will see it offer 70 percent cheaper tickets than currently available fares.

"We are really thrilled to add Nairobi to our expanding network, marking a significant milestone in our expansion into the African market. Nairobi is not only a hub for international travelers but also a growing center for business, technology, and education, making it a vital link for those looking to connect with opportunities in both regions, emphasizing Nairobi's position as the key gateway to East Africa," SalamAir CEO Adrian Hamilton-Manns said.

"With Nairobi added to our network, we can now connect passengers from East Africa to India, Thailand, Central Asia, and other points on our network for very low fares."

Nairobi expansion is part of SalamAir's strategic growth plan of offering cheaper travel options to passengers.

"SalamAir is dedicated to a low-cost model and remains committed to offering affordable fares. Our approach to low-fare travel ensures that Nairobi, and more points in Africa and beyond, becomes accessible to everyone," Hamilton-Manns added.

SalamAir's expected entry into Kenya follows the entry of AirAsia X (AAX), the low-cost arm of AirAsia, a Malaysian airline, which made its inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Nairobi in November 2025.

AirAsia X earlier said that it will operate four weekly flights on the Nairobi-Kuala Lumpur route, offering more than 156,000 seats annually, with fares starting at Sh25,685 (USD 199) for one-way tickets.