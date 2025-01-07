Namibia: Hockey Teams Boosted for World Cup

Namibia's men and women's indoor hockey teams yesterday departed for next month's Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia in high spirits and with a financial boost of N$5 million from the Ministry of Sport.

At the teams' farewell ceremony yesterday, Deputy Minister of Sport Emma Kantema-Gaomas expressed their full support for the teams.

"As part of our mandate to support the growth of sport in Namibia, I'm proud to inform the nation that for us to ensure that Team Namibia go and participate in Croatia, we have made this possible by supporting 100 percent of the requests that we have received from the hockey union. An amount of N$4 998 000 specifically to support our hockey teams for this world cup. In fact, when you add the N$1 million that we have already provided for this financial year, it amounts to close to N$6 million," she said.

"I'm mentioning this to inform the nation that the ministry remains dedicated to ensure that Team Namibia, where we have platforms to showcase the talents of our young people, it's made possible, and we do not want them to struggle," she added.

Kantema-Gaomas congratulated both teams on their recent performances that have seen the men's team climb to 14th in the world while the women's team is ranked 12th.

This included their success at last month's Nkosi Cup in South Africa where the women won gold and the men narrowly lost to South Africa in the final, while Namibia's hosting of the Africa Cup in Swakopmund last year was 'a moment of immense pride for our nation.'

Kantema-Gaomas urged the Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) to develop the sport throughout the country at grassroots level.

"I urge the new leadership as you craft your strategy going forward, as you look at the programmes that you want to implement during your tenure, please identify the developmental programmes, especially in the regions. We want to see a hockey team player coming from Erongo, coming from Karasburg, from Katima Mulilo, from Kahenge, to reflect the nation, and we are also using sport for nation-building."

"Therefore, I urge that one of your initiatives that you need to really work on is to ensure that we have developmental programmes in the regions. We have to work together because we only have one goal and that is to promote sport."

The vice president of the NHU, Marietta Stoffberg thanked the ministry for it's support as well as the NHU's sponsors, and the parents and supporters of hockey.

"Your encouragement, sacrifice and belief in our players, has been instrumental in their development and success. You, the supporters, are the backbone of the sport and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing by us every step of the way, cheering in the stands, running on the courts with Namibian flags, singing the Namibian anthem from your heart, all these things are appreciated, we thank you," she said, adding that the NHU's mission was to 'transform and grow the sport.'

"Our vision is to make hockey inclusive and a true representation of the diverse beauty of Namibia. Plans are underway to develop and revive policies that will ensure that hockey reaches every corner of our nation, making it accessible to all. We are committed to building a foundation that will sustain and elevate hocket for generations to come," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She called on the players to cherish their moments on the world stage.

"To our players, you are not just competing for yourselves, but for every young girl and boy in Namibia who dreams to achieve greatness through sport. Carry the Namibian flag high, and know that your entire nation stands behind you, I wish you all the best as you embark on this incredible journey. May you play with heart, represent with honour, sing the anthem with gusto and return home with memories and achievements that will inspire future generations."

The teams left for Cape Town yesterday before they depart for The Netherlands as part of their preparation for the world cup, which will be held in Porec, Croatia from 3 to 9 February.