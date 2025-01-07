Namibia: Significant Rainfall Boosts Dam Levels Across Namibia

Widespread rains over Namibia have provided an early boost to dam levels in the new year.

Dams that have received an inflow of water during the past week include Hardap Dam near Mariental, Neckartal Dam near Keetmanshoop, the Von Bach, Swakoppoort and Omatako dams, which provide water to Windhoek, and dams in the Gobabis area, the Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) reported yesterday.

Hardap Dam received an inflow of about 27.4 million cubic metres of water over the past week, while nine million cubic metres of water flowed into Neckartal Dam.

The inflow raised Hardap Dam's level from 5.5% of its storage capacity at the start of last week to 14.8% yesterday.

With an inflow of about 5.4 million cubic metres of water, Swakoppoort Dam's level increased from 15.9% at the start of last week to 24.4% yesterday.

Von Bach Dam received an inflow of 6 million cubic metres, raising its level from 10.7% on Monday last week to 23.5% yesterday.

The Von Bach, Swakoppoort and Omatako dams received a combined inflow of about 12.5 million cubic metres over the past week.

The main dam levels reported by NamWater yesterday, with the dams' readings at the corresponding time a year ago in brackets, are:

· Swakoppoort 24.4% (46%)

· Von Bach 23.5% (13.3%)

· Omatako 2.4% (empty)

· Hardap 14.8% (18.9%)

· Neckartal 77.8% (86.2%)

· Naute 29.7% (45.3%)

· Oanob 31.8% (47%)

· Dreihuk 6.7% (unavailable)

· Otjivero Main 1.5% (5.4%)

· Otjivero Silt 2.5% (empty)

· Tilda Viljoen 1.4% (16.7%)

· Daan Viljoen 11.2% (3.7%)

· Olushandja 38.8% (42.2%)

· Goreangab 133% (87%).