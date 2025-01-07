Uganda: Kabanda Defends Muhoozi's Social Media Comments, Clarifies Political Stance

The Secretary General of the Patriotic League Uganda (PLU), David Kabanda, has defended Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba's controversial social media remarks, describing him as a personable and humorous leader.

Kabanda made these remarks during an appearance on NBS TV on Tuesday, addressing mounting criticisms surrounding the general's online presence.

"Gen. Muhoozi is a free guy and down to earth. He likes talking to people and makes a lot of jokes," Kabanda said, urging the public to understand the context of Muhoozi's comments on X (formerly Twitter).

Kabanda specifically referenced a post in which Muhoozi said he wanted to "behead Bobi Wine," calling it a political statement rather than a literal threat.

"When Muhoozi says he wants to behead Bobi Wine, you must understand the context he is posting from. This was a political statement, like these NUP people say Mpuuga is finished," Kabanda argued, comparing the statement to rhetoric from the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

Kabanda further noted that Gen. Muhoozi has clarified his remarks as jokes and not official government positions.

"The government has never gazetted X (Twitter) as an official outlet of information," he emphasised, dismissing claims that Muhoozi's posts reflect state policy.

On the legality of political commentary by military officers, Kabanda cited the law, stating, "You can play politics even when you are in the army uniform as long as it's not partisan."

On Monday, through a series of posts on X, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is the Chief of Defence Forces, called for the immediate arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Muhoozi labeled Kyagulanyi a "rebel leader," a "lumpen," and an "illegal delinquent," claiming he was unfit to run for Uganda's presidency.

"Police arrest Kabobi immediately! Hold him until you bring him to me... I personally consider Kabobi a rebel leader. Who is fair game for elimination," Muhoozi wrote, using a derogatory nickname for Kyagulanyi.

The statements escalated further, with Muhoozi making violent threats: "Kabobi, I'm going to BEAT the CRAP OUT of you... Just utter my name or my family's name again, and I will break all those monkey teeth of yours."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kyagulanyi, a musician-turned-politician and vocal critic of President Museveni's administration, has gained widespread support, particularly among Uganda's youth.

His growing popularity has positioned him as a key figure in the opposition and a significant contender in Uganda's political arena.

In response to Muhoozi's comments, Kyagulanyi expressed concerns for his safety, stating that such remarks could endanger his life.