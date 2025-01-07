Uganda: Electoral Commission Voter Update Exercise for 2026 Elections

The Electoral Commission has announced the General Update of the National Voters' Register, scheduled to take place from 20th January to 10th February 2025.

This critical exercise, forming part of the roadmap to the 2026 General Elections and Referenda, aims to ensure that all eligible voters are prepared to participate in free and fair elections.

According to the Electoral Commission, the update will allow Ugandans to Register as voters if they have turned 18, Update their voting location if they have moved to a new residence, Confirm their personal details to ensure accuracy in the register, Assign polling stations for newly registered voters.

Justice Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission chairperson, emphasised the importance of this exercise, stating that it ensures inclusivity and transparency in the electoral process.

"For regular free and fair elections, we must maintain an accurate and up-to-date voters' register. This update is an opportunity for all eligible Ugandans to make their voices count," Byabakama said.

The update is part of a broader roadmap leading up to the 2026 elections. Key upcoming activities include: · Display of the National Voters' Register: Once the update is complete, the register will be displayed for public scrutiny to allow for corrections or objections.

Nomination of Candidates: Political parties and individuals vying for various positions will formally declare their candidacies.

Candidates will have designated time to present their manifestos to the public, Voters will head to the polls in early 2026 to elect leaders at various levels, including the presidency, parliament, and local government.

The update exercise will be conducted at designated update centers across the country. Eligible citizens are urged to visit the centers with valid identification documents, such as a National ID or any official proof of identity, to facilitate the process.

The Electoral Commission has launched a public sensitisation drive under the theme #ECRoadmap2026 to encourage voter participation and ensure that citizens understand their roles in the electoral process.

Community outreach programs, media campaigns, and stakeholder engagements are already underway to mobilize the public.

Citizens are encouraged to use this opportunity to update their details and help spread the word. "Let us ensure that we have an accurate and reliable voters' register as a foundation for credible elections," Byabakama urged.

With the 2026 elections on the horizon, this exercise reinforces Uganda's commitment to democratic principles by enabling all eligible citizens to participate in shaping the nation's future.