Uganda: Besigye Case - Karua, Lukwago Kept Waiting for Registrar Clearance

7 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Shamim Nabakooza

Lawyers Martha Karua, Erias Lukwago, and Sam Muyizi were summoned to Buganda Road Court to expedite the signing of key documents by the Acting Chief Registrar, with the Chief Registrar currently on leave.

The lawyers reportedly paid $200 and Shs200,000 to facilitate the process, while a file from the High Court registry was returned for further action.

There appears to be delays as the defence team have to then appear at the General Court Martial in Makindye today as Dr Kizza Besigye and his associate Obeid Lutale return to the military court.

This comes after the Uganda Law Council (ULC) granted Ms. Karua a temporary practicing certificate on Friday, reversing its earlier denial in December.

The initial refusal drew sharp criticism, with the Law Society of Kenya threatening to bar Ugandan lawyers from practicing in Kenya in retaliation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kizza Besigye's case returns to the General Court Martial today, January 7.

Besigye, along with his associate Obeid Lutale, was abducted from Nairobi on November 16 and later charged with endangering the security of the defence forces and illegal possession of two pistols.

The high-profile case has sparked intense debate on the legality of the military court to try civilians, which the defence lawyers are challenging.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.