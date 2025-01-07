Uganda: Besigye Case - Karua, Lukwago Kept Waiting for Registrar Clearance

Lawyers Martha Karua, Erias Lukwago, and Sam Muyizi were summoned to Buganda Road Court to expedite the signing of key documents by the Acting Chief Registrar, with the Chief Registrar currently on leave.

The lawyers reportedly paid $200 and Shs200,000 to facilitate the process, while a file from the High Court registry was returned for further action.

There appears to be delays as the defence team have to then appear at the General Court Martial in Makindye today as Dr Kizza Besigye and his associate Obeid Lutale return to the military court.

This comes after the Uganda Law Council (ULC) granted Ms. Karua a temporary practicing certificate on Friday, reversing its earlier denial in December.

The initial refusal drew sharp criticism, with the Law Society of Kenya threatening to bar Ugandan lawyers from practicing in Kenya in retaliation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kizza Besigye's case returns to the General Court Martial today, January 7.

Besigye, along with his associate Obeid Lutale, was abducted from Nairobi on November 16 and later charged with endangering the security of the defence forces and illegal possession of two pistols.

The high-profile case has sparked intense debate on the legality of the military court to try civilians, which the defence lawyers are challenging.