Uganda: Internal Disputes - NRM Fights NRM in Mubende

The Mubende Municipality Member of Parliament, Bashir Lubega Ssempa, has raised concerns about internal disputes among NRM leaders in Mubende, accusing them of supporting opposition candidates with the intention of causing NRM's defeat in elections.

Bashir reported the issue to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during her visit to Mubende District to attend a stakeholders' meeting ahead of NRM Liberation Day on 26th January 2025.

In his remarks, Ssempa passionately criticised the NRM leaders in the district who allegedly harass their colleagues. "We have NRM leaders in Mubende who fight us, the NRM leaders, while rallying behind our opposition competitors. If we are to defeat our enemies, we must start with the internal ones," he said.

"You all remember when these assistant RDCs were appointed. Some of us knew beforehand but kept quiet. However, we saw some leaders making phone calls, convincing others that they had helped secure these appointments," Ssempa added.

Ssempa's comments have sparked reactions from National Unity Platform (NUP) members in Mubende, who have vowed to sweep NRM out of the district in the 2026 elections.

According to Samuel Mayanja, the NUP district councillor representing East Division, the disputes within NRM are a sign of impending defeat.

"We all know these people have done nothing for our people, and now they are busy fighting amongst themselves. We, as the NUP party, want to tell our people that it's time to chase NRM out of Mubende," he said.

Ismael Ssekanjako, another NUP district councillor for South Division, sees the NRM conflicts as a blessing in disguise. "Let them fight while we campaign. We have the highest chance of taking over Mubende in the coming elections," he noted.

Patience Mamuddu, the Coordinator for the Office of the National Chairman in Mubende and the Chief Muzukulu for Greater Mubende, promised to work with National Coordinator Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo to resolve the disputes.

"You all know that wherever Hajjat goes, nothing fails. I will ensure she comes to Mubende to resolve these disputes as I continue to call for dialogue among NRM leaders," said Mamuddu.

It should be noted that last year, Kassanda Constituency MP David Kabanda clashed publicly with Bashir Lubega Ssempa, accusing him of tarnishing his name during a political talk show on Point FM called "Ensonga."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kabanda responded by describing Ssempa as an MP who went to Parliament seeking a job and failed to deliver for his people. He challenged Ssempa to hold a consultative meeting with more than 700 constituents, as Kabanda claimed to have done.

In a video that circulated on social media, Ssempa was seen threatening to expose David Kabanda and declaring a personal political battle between the two.