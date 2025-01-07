South Africa: Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit Arrests Suspect for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition in Westbury

press release

On Sunday, 05 January 2025, members of the Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) were conducting routine patrols along Philip Bandes and Percy Peffer Street in the Westbury area, when they noticed an individual exhibiting suspicious behaviour.

Upon approaching the individual, the AGU members requested permission to conduct a search, which was granted. During the search, the members discovered one (1) magazine containing six (6) live rounds of ammunition and one (1) firearm. When asked to produce a license for the firearm, the individual male was unable to do so.

Further investigation revealed that the firearm had been reported stolen, as per Littleton SAPS case that had been opened in June last year.

The suspect was arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and was subsequently taken to the nearest police station for detention.

The Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of our communities by actively targeting criminal activities. The suspect will appear before the respective court soon, where the legal process will take its course.

We urge the community to continue reporting any suspicious activities to the SAPS by contacting our toll-free SAPS Crime Stop Hotline on 08600 10111, or alternatively downloading the MySAPS App onto any smart device, as public cooperation is vital in our fight against crime. Reporters may opt to remain anonymous.