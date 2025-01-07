Zimbabwe: Matabeleland Witnesses Renewed Focus Under Second Republic

The Second Republic, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, has made significant strides in its journey towards attaining upper-middle-income status by 2030.

Guided by the President's philosophy of ensuring "No one and no place is left behind," numerous development projects have been undertaken across the country.

In an interview with ZBC recently, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the year 2024 was marked by triumph for the Second Republic, as President Mnangagwa's resolute leadership steered the country towards prosperity, making huge strides in its journey towards an upper middle-income status under Vision 2030.

Minister Muswere said significant milestones in various developmental areas were achieved during the year, as reflected in political stability, economic growth and empowerment of citizens.

Notably, the Matabeleland region appears to have been a significant beneficiary of these initiatives, experiencing a notable uptick in development activity.

Since the Second Republic came into office, the region under President Mnangagwa's administration has recorded significant developmental milestones as outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Recent years have witnessed a concerted effort to address significant infrastructure and development projects in the region.

These major capital projects include the construction of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani and its pipeline to Bulawayo, the US$1,5 billion Hwange Power Station Expansion project, the completion of the first phase of the US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post, the development of Lupane Provincial Hospital, the construction of the Tuli Manyange Dam in Gwanda, the building of doctors' cottages at Mpilo Central Hospital, the establishment of the Cowdray Park Clinic, the transformation of Binga District, and the resuscitation of irrigation projects to boost food security, among others.

To emphasise that the Matabeleland region remains a priority for the Second Republic, it is important to note that, just as in previous years, infrastructure development projects in the region were again prioritised for funding in the 2025 Budget presented by Finance, Economic and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube late last month.

The 2025 Budget demonstrates the Second Republic's continued commitment to the development of the Matabeleland region.

Just as in previous years, significant allocations have been made towards transformative projects that address critical regional needs.

Key among these is the ongoing construction of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani, a project of national importance that will finally provide a lasting solution to Bulawayo's perennial water challenges.

The Finance Minister allocated ZiG700 million for the completion of the lake and ZiG282 million for the Gwayi-Tshangani pipeline.

This commitment to addressing the region's water security aligns with Government's broader vision for sustainable development in Matabeleland.

Furthermore, the Budget prioritises infrastructure development within the region, with substantial funding allocated for vital road networks.

The planned upgrades to major roads such as Bulawayo-Nkayi (50km road construction), Bulawayo-Tsholotsho (construction of 40km), Bulawayo's Cecil Avenue and Jacaranda Road (rehabilitation of 6,2km) and 6km respectively) will not only improve connectivity, but also stimulate economic growth and enhance the quality of life for residents.

This focus on infrastructure development echoes the Second Republic's consistent efforts to improve transportation and accessibility across the country, particularly in areas that have historically faced connectivity challenges.

Beyond these key projects, the Budget also allocates significant resources to improve essential services within the region.

This includes funding for water and sanitation improvements in Bulawayo, as well as support for the development of recreational facilities.

These allocations demonstrate Government's commitment to enhancing the overall well-being of the region's population by investing in essential services and creating opportunities for social and economic development.

Commenting on the Budget projections, Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo commended Prof Ncube for what he termed a clearly spelt out Budget.

"As Matabeleland North we are quite happy with the Minister's clear Budget as it spells out all priority projects to be embarked on, with some of these projects being the Lake Gwayi-Tshangani which will go a long way in developing our province.

"However, now that the Budget has been presented, what is important going forward is the actual fulfilment through the necessary disbursements.

"Let this Budget not end in the presentation by the Minister, but become a reality through the disbursement which will make all these projects a reality," said Minister Moyo.

The Second Republic, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, has prioritised the development of Matabeleland, recognising the historical injustices and the region's potential.

This renewed focus on Matabeleland's development is a significant shift from the past.

The region, historically disadvantaged in terms of resource allocation and infrastructure development, is now witnessing a tangible commitment from the Government to rectify these imbalances.

The prioritisation of projects that directly address the region's critical needs, such as water security and improved connectivity, signals a new era of equitable development and a recognition of the region's potential to contribute significantly to the nation's economic growth.

Political analyst, Mr Methuseli Moyo, commended the Second Republic for prioritising the development of the Matabeleland region emphasising that since its inception, Government had undertaken numerous development initiatives in the region, demonstrating a strong commitment to its progress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Certainly, there has been marked attention towards the region in terms of infrastructural development, and that is indeed welcome. This increased focus not only improves the lives of residents, but also boosts investor confidence, as it signals a conducive environment for business growth.

"The Gwayi-Tshangani Dam is undoubtedly a game-changer. Its completion will revolutionise the region's economic landscape, unlocking significant potential in agriculture, tourism, and industry.

"The day water reaches Bulawayo will mark a new era for the city and the surrounding areas. We eagerly anticipate its timely completion.

"Furthermore, Government should prioritise the expeditious construction of the Beitbridge-Victoria Falls Road and the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road. These crucial road links are vital for regional integration and economic development," said Mr Moyo.

Mr Moyo's observation underscores the fact that these investments by the Second Republic in critical infrastructure are laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth in Matabeleland.

By improving connectivity, enhancing access to resources, and creating a more conducive business environment, these investments are attracting private sector investment and stimulating economic activity.

This, in turn, is leading to job creation, increased economic opportunities for people in the region, and an overall improvement in their quality of life.