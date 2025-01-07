Zimbabwe: Man On the Run for Attacking Employee

A herd boy in Kosvoro Village under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane in the Midlands Province is fighting for his life at Zvishavane District Hospital following a vicious attack by his employer's son who was in a drunken rage.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said the incident occurred on Tuesday last week.

"Police confirm an attempted murder case where a man is battling for his life after being attacked by his employer's son. The incident occurred around 10pm on Tuesday," said Insp Mahoko.

The victim, Bernard Sibanda, was at home with his employer when the suspect, Khulumani Sibanda, arrived intoxicated and confronted Bernard over a missing cellphone.

"It is alleged that Bernard retrieved the phone from his room and handed it to Khulumani. However, this infuriated Khulumani, who then assaulted Bernard with a sjambok.

"He further struck Bernard with an empty beer bottle on the head and body until his mother, Gladys, intervened to stop him," said Insp Mahoko.

Police attended the scene and rushed Bernard to Zvishavane District Hospital, where he is reported to be in serious condition.

Insp Mahoko said the suspect fled the scene and is on the run.

"We appeal to the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

"We also urge community members to resolve disputes amicably to prevent such violent incidents," he said.

Insp Mahoko said investigations are underway.