Zimbabwe: 'President's Leadership Transforms Zanu-PF'

President Mnangagwa's leadership has revitalised the revolutionary party, Zanu PF, making it the preferred choice of many people in general, and voters in particular, the party's Secretary-General, Dr Obert Mpofu, has said.

The transformation of the ruling party by the President, who is also its First Secretary, has led to unprecedented success and strengthened its position on the political landscape.

Zanu PF, through its Government, has created a contemporary and vibrant socio-economic and political landscape, albeit in an environment riddled with machinations by perennial detractors as well as the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the West, which have the goal of effecting regime change.

In an interview, Dr Mpofu said the party has remained resilient, being spurred on by the mantra, "Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, igonamatigwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo".

Dr Mpofu said Zanu PF has revamped its structures and management to transform the party into an efficient and modern political entity.

This aligns with the resolution passed at the 18th Annual National Peoples' Conference in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East province in 2019, directing the party to prioritise strengthening and professionalising its departments for optimal operational efficiency in implementing its manifesto, overseeing Government programmes and executing party initiatives.

Through this rallying call, Government seeks to attain the status of an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

Dr Mpofu highlighted that the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) has been pivotal in Zimbabwe's economic revival and is now making way for National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) beginning this year.

"Under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, the Government has achieved significant milestones including large-scale infrastructure projects, improved business environment, robust monetary and fiscal reforms, technology adoption, agricultural advancements, skills enhancement, and enhanced public service delivery," he said.

Zimbabwe, Dr Mpofu said, has regained prominence regionally and internationally through President Mnangagwa's engagement and re-engagement policies.

As a former liberation movement, Zanu PF serves as a source of inspiration in the fight against imperialism and neo-colonialism in the region.

President Mnangagwa's appointment as Chairman of SADC from August last year, offers Zimbabwe an opportunity to share its experiences with the region, showcasing how the Government has steered the country towards prosperity in challenging circumstances.

The courage, tenacity, resilience, and determination of Zimbabweans in reclaiming their land against all odds, stand as a beacon to sister revolutionary parties in the region, said Dr Mpofu.

In the August 2023 harmonised elections, Zanu PF walloped the opposition CCC and other opposition parties, as many people embraced President Mnangagwa's economic transformation and development policies.

The lion's share of by-elections held since the August 2023 elections have been won by the ruling party, a development that gave it a healthy two-thirds majority. With the opposition disintegrating, it is hoped that Zanu PF will win the 2028 elections resoundingly.