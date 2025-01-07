Zimbabwe: Sliz Congratulate 2024 Game-Changers

Sports Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe have hailed sports-persons and teams who helped put the country on the world map while challenging them and others to do more in this New Year.

It was a mixed bag of fortunes for the country's sport, but there were significant strides thrown forward by different teams and individual participants on the international stage.

And SLIZ, through their president Russel Maradza Mhiribidi, have released a passionate statement congratulating them.

Sprinters Makanakaishe Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makarawu caught the imagination of many when they made the 200m finals in the Olympics held in Paris, France, in July.

They were not the only outstanding stars from this country, as the Warriors defied the odds, under FIFA administration, to clinch a place in the Africa Cup of Nations, while the senior men's rugby team, the Sables, won the Africa Cup, and the Gems grabbed bronze in the Africa Netball Cup. And Mhiribidi said they should do more work this year to achieve greater things while congratulating them for their achievements from the previous year.

"We are saying well done to everyone who made sure that we achieved something in sport development in the year 2024.

"Of greatest note is the achievement by our athletes in the Paris Olympics, where we had two athletes (Makarawu and Charamba) making it into the 200m finals.

"And we are saying well done to them and NAAZ and ZOC," said Mhiribidi.

"We also go on to congratulate our national rugby team, the Sables, and well done for being crowned the African champions, and we are saying all the best as you prepare for the final stages of the World Cup qualification.

"We go on to the Gems, well done for being crowned the third-best team in Africa at the African Cup competition and for finally exorcising the ghost by beating Malawi. Let's now make it a habit. It's an exciting habit for us, and let's strive to do better next time.

"Also well done to the Warriors for qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations. We hope you are preparing well for the finals and you will also perform better than you have done in the previous editions. "We would also want to congratulate Simba Bhora for becoming the first team from Mashonaland Central to win the Premiership title." Mhiribidi said SLIZ will hold at least five sports development seminars, including online digital sports courses, this year.

"For 2025, we have our sports directors and physical education forum, the autumn camp that we are going to host in March, then the winter camp in July, and the big one, the summer camp at the end of November.

"We will hold an education forum for all the 17 Teachers Colleges in the country as well as conduct courses in partnership with West Virginia University."