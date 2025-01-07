Zimbabwe: Ray of Hope for PWD's in Binga

Nestled along the shores of Lake Kariba, Binga is a community rich in culture and resilience, yet profoundly affected by the harsh realities of survival.

Among its inhabitants are many living with disabilities, whose daily struggles often remain overshadowed by the deeper issues of poverty that plague the region.

During a recent visit to the villages of Binga, The Herald met Windasi Mleya, a vibrant man in his late 40s known for his infectious laughter and indomitable spirit.

Mr Mleya's life took a tragic turn two years ago when he was attacked by a crocodile while fishing, resulting in the loss of both legs and one hand.

This harrowing incident not only changed his life but also altered the fortunes of his family.

Before the attack, Mr Mleya was the primary breadwinner, using his fishing skills to provide for his loved ones. Now, confined to a wheelchair, he faces immense challenges in finding work.

"My family depended on me, but now we are all suffering. The pain I endure at night from where my legs were cut makes it hard to sleep,"he said.

Despite these struggles, Mr Mleya remains grateful for the support he has received from the Department of Social Welfare and the Zimbabwe Red Cross.

Food insecurity compounds the challenges that individuals with disabilities face, making survival an uphill battle.

Mr Mleya's story resonates with many in Binga, where access to basic necessities is a daily struggle.

Another villager,Mr Luxon Mukune, a 56-year-old man who has been blind for a while, expressed his gratitude for the assistance provided to their community.

"The food aid support we are receiving will positively transform our livelihoods," he said.

"Words alone cannot express our gratitude toward the government, which truly cares for its people.

"These programmes are essential for us,"he said.

His words reflect the collective hope of many who rely on this support to navigate their daily lives.

In the heart of Binga, Mrs Faustina Mudenda, a 60-year-old grandmother under Chief Saba, is a beacon of strength.

She cares for a 13-year-old girl with disabilities and seven other children abandoned by their parents.

"I struggle alone, but the burden becomes lighter because of support from Government and its partners," she shared.

Caring for Chiedza Mugande, who requires extra attention and is selective about food, poses additional challenges, but Mrs Mudenda remains dedicated to her family.

The stories of Mr Mleya, Mr Mukune, and Mrs Mudenda illustrate the resilience and strength of the Binga community.

Despite the overwhelming challenges they face, the support from the Government and various organisations provides a glimmer of hope.

These individuals inspire us with their courage and determination, transforming their struggles into opportunities for a brighter tomorrow.