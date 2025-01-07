Zimbabwe: Tatenda Hove Wins Hab Cross Country

Long distance runner Tatenda Hove got his season off to an encouraging start after emerging the winner at Harare Athletic Board season opener cross-country yesterday at David Livingstone School.

He was the first to cross the finish line in the senior men, completing the 8km race in 27 minutes 25.41 seconds. He had been out of competition for some time due to an injury, and he dominated yesterday's event from the onset.

It was a low-key event compared to last year's season opener, where several top athletes from the province participated. "The race was okay, but that was not the competition I was expecting. "I think most of the athletes I was competing against have just graduated from junior to senior level. So, they do not really have the experience; it's like I was competing against myself. "I think I have to continue working because for the past eight months I was out because of an injury. So, I am just starting to build up.

"This was important for me, just to assess what I have been doing pre-season, and it's also part of training," said Hove.

Tadiwanashe Kambazwi was second in 28 minutes 40.90 seconds, while Gerald Mudenda finished third in 28 minutes 50.13 seconds.

The senior women's event failed to take off as there were no participants.

Brenda Njodzi was the only participant in the Under-20 women's 6 km, and she crossed the finish line in 20 minutes 15.99 seconds while Tinashe Mafigo won the men's category in 16 minutes 45.21 seconds.

"The race was okay, although I was racing on my own. It was just a platform to assess myself. I have to push hard so that I meet the required time for the national cross country.

"I still need to work on endurance and speed," said Njodzi. The Under-18 boys also participated in the 6 km event, and Abel Phiri was the winner with a time of 17 minutes 51.63 seconds.

The girls competed in 4km and Progress Gutura won the race in 14 minutes 10.12 seconds. The season opener also featured Under-16s, Under-14s, and Under-10s.

HAB vice chairperson Aaron Whyte admitted more needs to be done to improve the numbers of female participants at senior level.

"With ladies, we are not so happy with the turnout. "As usual, throughout the years, we don't have people coming to take part, especially in the under 20 and in the senior women age groups. That's one area that we need to work on. "We need to strategise and see how we can attract ladies to come and take part in our athletics events."

However, he was pleased they managed to host the season opener, which presents a platform for coaches and athletes to gauge their preparedness for the season.