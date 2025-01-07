Zimbabwe: Musicians Embrace Zfrpa Empowerment Initiative

The creative sector has welcomed the Zimbabwe Free Range Poultry Association's (ZFRPA) initiative aimed at empowering and educating artists on poultry projects.

In its first phase, ZFRPA provided 30 musicians, artists, and bloggers with 5 000 road runner chicks as part of a tailored empowerment programme.

This initiative seeks to uplift communities through sustainable free-range poultry production and marketing, aligning with Government policies.

Notable beneficiaries include Nicholas Zakaria (Khiama Boys frontman), Baba Machanic Manyeruke, Minister Michael Mahendere, Pastor Lawrence Haisa, Nutty O, Minister Ellard and Sharon Cherayi, Eleana Makombe, Amanda Sagonda, Chisale, Elton Kurima, Alick Macheso, Patience Masama, Blessing Pedro, and Joseph Chinouriri, among others.

At the handover ceremony, ZFRPA chief liaison officer for the Department of Livestock Production and Development in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Wisdom Gunzvenzve emphasised the initiative's goal of fostering self-sufficiency among local creatives.

"The Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, supports this initiative by ZFRPA. We hope it brings positive change to our local musicians," he said, highlighting the Government's commitment to inclusivity.

ZFRPA secretary general Beauty Jiji noted that the free-range poultry empowerment programme aligns with the organisation's objectives.

"The ZFRPA aims to enhance food security and household incomes through sustainable commercialisation and marketing of free-range poultry and quails across Zimbabwe and beyond," she stated.

"We are proud that our current batch of beneficiaries includes musicians who play an important role in entertaining the nation and shaping society through their teachings.

"The next batch of musicians to benefit from this initiative will be from the southern parts of the country."

Chairman of the Zimbabwe Free Range Poultry Empowerment for Musicians, John Makombe, expressed gratitude to ZFRPA and the Government for their support, highlighting the importance of practical empowerment for enhancing income streams and stability.

"What we need to understand is that this is a great privilege, not that we are poor or have failed in music.

"The empowerment projects will help enhance our income streams, thereby bringing stability that ensures creativity," he said.

"We should not look down upon ourselves; we have a life beyond the stage. When your family is secure and you have the best means of production at your disposal, it's much easier to express yourself as a musician. I am therefore grateful to ZFRPA and the Government of Zimbabwe for such plausible initiatives."

This initiative represents a significant step toward empowering artists and fostering community development.

By providing resources and support, ZFRPA not only helps musicians enhance their livelihoods but also contributes to the broader goal of food security and sustainable economic growth in Zimbabwe.

It is hoped that such programmes will inspire more artists to engage in similar projects, ultimately enriching the creative landscape of the nation.